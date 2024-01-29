Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.55

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.55 and last traded at C$15.53, with a volume of 25156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BDT shares. Raymond James lowered Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.81.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$841.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.12. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of C$783.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$737.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.699536 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

