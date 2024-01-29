Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,300 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 448,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 628,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Biora Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BIOR

Biora Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOR traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.96. 118,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,600. Biora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.18. As a group, analysts expect that Biora Therapeutics will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Biora Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,155,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 367,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 324.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.