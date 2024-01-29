Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,300 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 448,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biora Therapeutics
Biora Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BIOR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 118,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,600. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.96. Biora Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $6.70.
Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.18. As a group, analysts forecast that Biora Therapeutics will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Biora Therapeutics Company Profile
Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.
