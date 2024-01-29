Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,300 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 448,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $42,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Biora Therapeutics by 88.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 34,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 36,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 118,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,600. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.96. Biora Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.18. As a group, analysts forecast that Biora Therapeutics will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

