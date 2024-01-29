Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Position Trimmed by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $4,238,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 18.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 218,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after buying an additional 34,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,201.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 54,617 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $71.91. The company had a trading volume of 235,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,865. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

