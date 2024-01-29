BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price Up 4.9%

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.29 and last traded at $77.99. Approximately 316,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,502,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.38.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair cut shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.09.

The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average is $93.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. Analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Hornik purchased 17,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BILL news, Director David Hornik acquired 17,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $1,000,437.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $405,201.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,725.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $1,844,675. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

