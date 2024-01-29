BILL (NYSE:BILL) Shares Up 4.9%

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.29 and last traded at $77.99. 316,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,502,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.09.

BILL Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 1.74.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. Equities analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other news, Director David Hornik acquired 17,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,000,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $405,201.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,573 shares in the company, valued at $712,725.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $1,844,675. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BILL by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in BILL by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BILL by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

