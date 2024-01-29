Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Short Interest Up 10.0% in January

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 15.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 348,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 99,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,102,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 15.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 68,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 36,918 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGFV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.28. 120,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,648. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $118.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $239.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

