B&I Capital AG Sells 6,190 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

B&I Capital AG lowered its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. Essential Properties Realty Trust accounts for about 2.2% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EPRT stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 154,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,993. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.61%.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.81.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $418,047.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,822,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,013 shares of company stock worth $1,884,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

