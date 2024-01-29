B&I Capital AG Purchases 5,330 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

B&I Capital AG grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up approximately 4.6% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $12,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 121.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.0 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.60. 381,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,883. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 365.47%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,162 shares of company stock worth $2,667,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.