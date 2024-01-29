B&I Capital AG Increases Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

B&I Capital AG boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. makes up approximately 2.6% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. B&I Capital AG owned about 0.18% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $38,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.26. 72,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,519. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $37.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.94%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

