B&I Capital AG Increases Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

B&I Capital AG raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent comprises 3.7% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. B&I Capital AG owned about 0.08% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $10,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after buying an additional 4,233,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.79.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE AMH traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,816. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.42. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

