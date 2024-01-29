Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Up 20.2% in January

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Better Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BTTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. Better Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.61.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Better Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Better Therapeutics by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 64,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Better Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares during the period. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

