Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BHLB. StockNews.com raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.67.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

Insider Activity at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In related news, Director Mary Anne Callahan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 44,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

