BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $156.59 and last traded at $156.59. 55,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 307,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on BGNE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.04 and its 200-day moving average is $186.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.39. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in BeiGene by 17.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,871,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,384,000 after acquiring an additional 588,294 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BeiGene by 68.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after acquiring an additional 314,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 23.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 868,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,899,000 after acquiring an additional 162,949 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 74.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after acquiring an additional 117,231 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 60.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,539,000 after buying an additional 99,974 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

