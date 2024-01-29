Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Up to $24.29

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.29, but opened at $26.05. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 222,658 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. SVB Leerink lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 4,605.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

