Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Short Interest Up 19.4% in January

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 637,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 80.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BECN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.50. The company had a trading volume of 165,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,801. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $89.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.27.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

