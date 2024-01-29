BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Short Interest Up 14.7% in January

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 93,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCBP shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BCBP stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.73. 20,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,038. The firm has a market cap of $231.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.66. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 127,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 115.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 106,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 309.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 94,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 37.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 212,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 58,370 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

