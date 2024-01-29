Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Up 14.7% in January

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $34.32 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $41.86 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMWYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BMWYY

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.