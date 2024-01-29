Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Basanite Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of Basanite stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Basanite has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

