Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.7% of Barclays PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Barclays PLC owned 0.52% of Bank of America worth $1,130,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Get Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $33.36. 12,302,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,131,035. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.