Barclays PLC Has $575.87 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,525,093 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 344,292 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.35% of Netflix worth $575,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $572.26. 4,033,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,939,505. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.46. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $579.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

