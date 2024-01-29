Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,403,491 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,992 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.42% of NIKE worth $612,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 433.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,128,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $394,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $102.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,331,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,664,801. The stock has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

