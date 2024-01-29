Barclays PLC Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,198,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,844 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.5% of Barclays PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Barclays PLC owned 0.33% of Coca-Cola worth $794,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,832,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,730,768. The company has a market capitalization of $257.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,665 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

