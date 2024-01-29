Barclays PLC Acquires 386,730 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,605,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,730 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.45% of CME Group worth $321,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Down 1.4 %

CME stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.83. 1,073,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.75. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.42 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $4,301,239 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.