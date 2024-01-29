Barclays Boosts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$55.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital set a C$54.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.12.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching C$53.09. 517,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,608,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$43.70 and a 1-year high of C$57.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.83. The firm has a market cap of C$55.21 billion, a PE ratio of -379.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. TC Energy had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.2033898 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

In other TC Energy news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. In other news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total value of C$45,038.50. Insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock worth $179,330 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.