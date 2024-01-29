Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $33.34. 9,111,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,964,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

