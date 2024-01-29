Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.92

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$48.92 and last traded at C$47.60, with a volume of 2327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDGI. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cormark raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total value of C$396,300.00. In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total transaction of C$396,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh purchased 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,230.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,197 shares of company stock worth $125,445 and have sold 68,400 shares worth $2,728,875. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

