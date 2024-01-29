B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Financial Comparison

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Abacus Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial -4.16% -7.28% -0.54% Abacus Life N/A -24.89% -10.11%

Risk and Volatility

B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Abacus Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for B. Riley Financial and Abacus Life, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.5% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Abacus Life shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Abacus Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $1.66 billion 0.37 -$159.83 million ($2.55) -7.78 Abacus Life N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Abacus Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than B. Riley Financial.

Summary

B. Riley Financial beats Abacus Life on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer. The Capital Markets segments offers investment banking, equity research, institutional sales and trading, securities lending, fund and asset management, direct lending, venture capital, proprietary trading, and investment services; merger and acquisition, restructuring advisory, and recapitalization services; public and private equity offerings; and debt financing solutions. This segment also trades in equity securities. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management and tax services. The Financial Consulting segment offers bankruptcy restructuring and turnaround management, forensic accounting and litigation support, valuation and appraisal, and real estate services. The Auction and Liquidation Segment provides auction and liquidation services. The Communications segment offers dial-up, mobile broadband and digital subscriber line services under the NetZero and Juno brands; cloud communication services; VoIP cloud-based technology and communication devices and subscription services through magicJack; and mobile phone voice, text, and data services and devices through Marconi Wireless. The Consumer segment provides licensing of trademarks; and sells laptop and computer accessories. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Abacus Life

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.