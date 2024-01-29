AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $62.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the third quarter worth $51,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXS opened at $59.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

