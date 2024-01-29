Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 442,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 457,439 shares.The stock last traded at $46.70 and had previously closed at $47.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Get Avnet alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVT

Avnet Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avnet by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Avnet by 19.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Avnet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.