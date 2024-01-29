Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 196 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $86.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $87.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,746,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,049 shares of company stock valued at $26,993,240. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

