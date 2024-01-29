Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
JPST opened at $50.45 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
