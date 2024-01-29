Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after buying an additional 682,502,016 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,436,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,085 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,116,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922,710 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USB stock opened at $42.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

