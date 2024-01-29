Aveo Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO stock opened at $70.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average of $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $79.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

