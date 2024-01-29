AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 317,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $54,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $177.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.07.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

