Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $265.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $253.07 on Friday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $256.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,224 shares of company stock worth $7,890,468 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,760 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

