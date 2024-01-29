AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Down 32.4% in January

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,900 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 298,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 669.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in AudioCodes by 146.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th.

AudioCodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $11.96. 51,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

