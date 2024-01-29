Atria Investments Inc Raises Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 692.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 597,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521,786 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.10% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $18,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPHD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 29,848 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Shares of TPHD opened at $32.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $33.49.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

