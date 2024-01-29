Atria Investments Inc Purchases 9,953 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $44,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.59 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

