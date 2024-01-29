Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
VCSH stock opened at $77.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.88. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.70.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Building momentum: Homebuilder sector primed for breakout
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Today’s market could make Sysco stock break out, will it?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.