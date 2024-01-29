Atria Investments Inc Has $27.75 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,452 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $731,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $613.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.51. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $277.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

