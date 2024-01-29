Atria Investments Inc Has $13.88 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $111.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $132.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.48. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.68.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

