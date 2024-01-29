Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 140.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,988 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.23% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $21,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $436,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $160,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

