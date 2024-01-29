Atria Investments Inc Acquires 5,362 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $91.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

