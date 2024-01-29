Atria Investments Inc Acquires 3,762 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.50.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MA opened at $438.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $440.94. The company has a market cap of $411.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $421.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,262 shares of company stock valued at $201,031,282 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

