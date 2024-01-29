Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Short Interest Up 9.9% in January

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.5 days.

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

Atossa Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.86. 357,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,435. Atossa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 930,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 90,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

