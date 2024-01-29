ATOR Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $830,816.30 (ATOR)

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. ATOR Protocol has a market capitalization of $33.06 million and $830,816.30 worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ATOR Protocol

ATOR Protocol was first traded on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 88,446,949.509 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 0.81899303 USD and is down -10.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $674,505.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

