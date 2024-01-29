Atlas Wealth LLC Sells 634 Shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

Atlas Wealth LLC cut its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 234.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $262,000.

Shares of BATS:MOTI traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,206 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a market cap of $228.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.81.

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

