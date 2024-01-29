Atlas Wealth LLC Sells 200 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Atlas Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,445 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $149.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,210,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,946,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.