Atlas Wealth LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Atlas Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 65,331 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 734,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,766 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 121,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 77,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 266,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 110,508 shares during the last quarter.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,375. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Profile

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

